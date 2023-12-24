Sunday's contest features the UMass Minutemen (7-3) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) clashing at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-72 victory for heavily favored UMass according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 24.

Based on our computer prediction, UMass projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Old Dominion. The over/under has been set at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

UMass vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: UMass -6.5

UMass -6.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): UMass -300, Old Dominion +230

UMass vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 83, Old Dominion 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Old Dominion

Pick ATS: UMass (-6.5)



UMass (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



UMass has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Old Dominion, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Minutemen have gone over the point total in six games, while Monarchs games have gone over six times. The teams score an average of 156.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 84.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball.

UMass is 82nd in the country at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 36.0 its opponents average.

UMass knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (143rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Minutemen rank 84th in college basketball with 100.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UMass wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 10.8 (100th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

