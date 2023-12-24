The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) aim to break a four-game road losing streak at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UMass vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Monarchs allow to opponents.

UMass has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Minutemen sit at 83rd.

The 84.3 points per game the Minutemen record are 7.6 more points than the Monarchs allow (76.7).

When UMass scores more than 76.7 points, it is 6-0.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMass averaged 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Minutemen were better in home games last season, ceding 72.6 points per game, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, UMass performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in away games.

UMass Upcoming Schedule