How to Watch UMass vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) aim to break a four-game road losing streak at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
UMass vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN2
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Monarchs allow to opponents.
- UMass has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Minutemen sit at 83rd.
- The 84.3 points per game the Minutemen record are 7.6 more points than the Monarchs allow (76.7).
- When UMass scores more than 76.7 points, it is 6-0.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMass averaged 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Minutemen were better in home games last season, ceding 72.6 points per game, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, UMass performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in away games.
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|West Virginia
|W 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/21/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/23/2023
|Portland
|W 100-78
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Siena
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/3/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
