The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) will hope to stop a four-game road slide when squaring off against the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

UMass vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UMass vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-6.5) 154.5 -300 +230

UMass vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

UMass has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Minutemen's eight games this season have hit the over.

Old Dominion is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Monarchs' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

