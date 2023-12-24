The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 154.5.

UMass vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -6.5 154.5

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points three times.

The average point total in UMass' games this year is 157.7, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Minutemen are 5-3-0 ATS this season.

UMass has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

The Minutemen have been at least a -300 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

UMass has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UMass vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 3 37.5% 84.3 156.1 73.4 150.1 148.1 Old Dominion 3 33.3% 71.8 156.1 76.7 150.1 141.7

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

The Minutemen score 7.6 more points per game (84.3) than the Monarchs allow (76.7).

UMass is 4-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 76.7 points.

UMass vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 5-3-0 4-0 6-2-0 Old Dominion 3-6-0 1-2 6-3-0

UMass vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Old Dominion 8-6 Home Record 12-4 3-8 Away Record 6-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

