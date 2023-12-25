The Boston Celtics (22-6) face the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Celtics vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Lakers 111

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 2.5)

Celtics (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-6.9)

Celtics (-6.9) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Lakers this year, sporting an ATS record of 15-13-0, as opposed to the 13-17-0 mark of the Lakers.

Boston and Los Angeles cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Celts as favorites by 2.5 or more and Lakers as underdogs by 2.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it more often (53.6% of the time) than Los Angeles (50%).

The Celtics have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-6) this season, better than the .300 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by surrendering only 109.7 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points scored (119.9 per contest).

Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 42.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this year, the Celtics rank 21st in the league in assists, averaging 25.5 per game.

Boston ranks ninth in the NBA at 12.5 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics rank best in the NBA by sinking 16.4 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.8%.

