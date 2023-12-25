How to Watch the Celtics vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) take on the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Lakers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Lakers Prediction
|Celtics vs Lakers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Boston shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 13th.
- The 119.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 5.7 more points than the Lakers allow (114.2).
- Boston has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 122.7 points per game at home, compared to 117 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 107.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.3.
- The Celtics are sinking 17.2 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 6.1% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.5 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lamar Stevens
|Questionable
|Illness
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|Questionable
|Heel
|Luke Kornet
|Questionable
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.