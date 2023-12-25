The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) take on the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on December 25, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Celtics.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 17-1 overall.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 13th.

The 119.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 5.7 more points than the Lakers allow (114.2).

Boston has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 122.7 points per game at home, compared to 117 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 107.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.3.

The Celtics are sinking 17.2 threes per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 6.1% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.5 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries