Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch on Monday at 5:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (22-6) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics topped the Clippers on Saturday, 145-108. Their top scorer was Tatum with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 5 2 1 0 5 Jaylen Brown 24 6 2 1 0 3 Jrue Holiday 20 6 7 1 0 4

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White puts up 16.5 points, 4 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jrue Holiday's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 22.8 7.3 3.9 0.6 0.7 2.5 Derrick White 20.5 4.3 4.8 1.4 1.9 3.8 Jaylen Brown 24.3 4.7 3.8 1.1 0.9 1.7 Jrue Holiday 13.8 5.5 4.2 1.4 0.7 2.2 Al Horford 7.2 6.5 2.6 0.3 0.8 1.3

