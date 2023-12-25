Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum will lead the Boston Celtics (22-6) into a away game against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, beginning at 5:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Anthony Davis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1171.2
|1331.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.4
|49.3
|Fantasy Rank
|15
|6
Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, making 47.9% of shots from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 109.7 per outing (third in the league).
- Boston is second in the NBA at 47.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.
- The Celtics hit 2.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16.4 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.
- Boston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (29th in the league).
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Davis' averages for the season are 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Lakers put up 114 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -5 scoring differential.
- The 44.1 rebounds per game Los Angeles accumulates rank 13th in the league. Their opponents record 44.7.
- The Lakers make 10.8 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (22nd in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.4%.
- Los Angeles has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13 (19th in league).
Jayson Tatum vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Anthony Davis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.7
|0.9
|Usage Percentage
|29.9%
|26.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.3%
|61.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.6%
|18.8%
|Assist Pct
|18.0%
|14.0%
