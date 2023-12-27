Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) hit the road to play the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Bruins have lost four games in a row.
The Bruins have recorded a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 25 goals while allowing 30 in that period. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (30.8% success rate).
Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Sabres 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+130)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have finished 4-6-10 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 19-7-6.
- In the 12 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-6 record (good for 14 points).
- In the four games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).
- Boston has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).
- The Bruins are 18-2-3 in the 23 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 39 points).
- In the 13 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 15 points after finishing 6-4-3.
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Bruins went 10-7-4 in those matchups (24 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|18th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|20th
|5th
|2.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|26th
|14th
|31
|Shots
|30.3
|17th
|26th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|10th
|7th
|24.49%
|Power Play %
|14.14%
|26th
|3rd
|85.83%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.18%
|15th
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
