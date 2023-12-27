Bruins vs. Sabres December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Casey Mittelstadt in particular on Wednesday, when the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (44 points), via registered 20 goals and 24 assists.
- Brad Marchand has chipped in with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists).
- Pavel Zacha's 21 points this season are via eight goals and 13 assists.
- In 16 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-2-4. He has conceded 35 goals (2.25 goals against average) and has recorded 447 saves.
Sabres Players to Watch
- Buffalo's Mittelstadt has recorded 21 assists and nine goals in 35 games. That's good for 30 points.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a key contributor for Buffalo, with 29 total points this season. In 34 contests, he has scored 10 goals and provided 19 assists.
- This season, Jeff Skinner has scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists for Buffalo, giving him a point total of 25.
- In the crease, Buffalo's Eric Comrie is 1-5-0 this season, amassing 144 saves and allowing 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .862 save percentage (68th in the league).
Bruins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|18th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|20th
|5th
|2.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|26th
|14th
|31
|Shots
|30.3
|17th
|26th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|10th
|7th
|24.49%
|Power Play %
|14.14%
|26th
|3rd
|85.83%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.18%
|15th
