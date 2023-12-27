The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) go on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Bruins have lost four straight games.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-155) Sabres (+130) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 26 times this season, and have gone 14-12 in those games.

Boston has a record of 11-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (64.7% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 32 games this season.

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 98 (22nd) Goals 106 (14th) 85 (4th) Goals Allowed 120 (28th) 24 (12th) Power Play Goals 14 (26th) 17 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 4-3-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over five times.

The Bruins have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 98 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Bruins are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 85 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

