Bruins vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) go on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Bruins have lost four straight games.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-155)
|Sabres (+130)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 26 times this season, and have gone 14-12 in those games.
- Boston has a record of 11-6 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (64.7% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- Boston and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 32 games this season.
Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|98 (22nd)
|Goals
|106 (14th)
|85 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|120 (28th)
|24 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (26th)
|17 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 4-3-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston went over five times.
- The Bruins have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 98 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Bruins are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 85 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
