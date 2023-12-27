Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Sabres on December 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Casey Mittelstadt and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 44 points in 32 games (20 goals and 24 assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
Pavel Zacha Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Pavel Zacha's 21 points this season have come via eight goals and 13 assists.
Zacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mittelstadt is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 30 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 21 assists in 35 games (playing 18:55 per game).
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 15
|2
|1
|3
|2
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the attack for Buffalo this season with 10 goals and 19 assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|3
