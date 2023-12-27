Essex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Essex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beverly High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Rockport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Methuen High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.