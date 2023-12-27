Hampden County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Hampden County, Massachusetts has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chicopee Comprehensive High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Agawam, MA
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicopee High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
