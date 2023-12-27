Should you wager on James van Riemsdyk to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • In five of 31 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in two games (six shots).
  • van Riemsdyk has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.
  • van Riemsdyk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

