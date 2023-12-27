On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is John Beecher going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

Beecher has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

Beecher averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

