Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal when the Boston Bruins face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
