The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Grzelcyk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
  • Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:36 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

