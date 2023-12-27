We have high school basketball action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lowell Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 26

12:01 AM ET on December 26 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Arlington Catholic High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27

1:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Millbury Memorial High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 27

3:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Boston High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 27

3:15 PM ET on December 27 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Belmont High School at Old Rochester Regional High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 27

5:15 PM ET on December 27 Location: Mattapoisett, MA

Mattapoisett, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard High School at Sutton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27

5:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Sutton, MA

Sutton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Guertin High School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27

7:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvirne High School at Lowell Catholic High School