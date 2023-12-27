Middlesex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lowell Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 26
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Arlington Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbury Memorial High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Boston High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belmont High School at Old Rochester Regional High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mattapoisett, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Guertin High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvirne High School at Lowell Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
