The Texas Bowl will see the Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Texas A&M Aggies. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M?

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 28
  • Oklahoma State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-2).
  • When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cowboys have a 0-0 record (winning 75% of their games).
  • This season, Texas A&M has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Aggies have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)
  • In 12 Oklahoma State games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • In Texas A&M's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (55)
  • This season, seven of Oklahoma State's 13 games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 55 points.
  • There have been six Texas A&M games that have finished with a combined score over 55 points this season.
  • The point total for the contest of 55 is 8.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (29.5 points per game) and Texas A&M (34.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.8 54.7 52.9
Implied Total AVG 30.5 31.8 29.2
ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 3-0 1-2

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.1 49.6 55.5
Implied Total AVG 34.2 36.7 30.6
ATS Record 5-6-1 4-3-0 1-3-1
Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-4-0 4-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.