Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Oskar Steen going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Steen stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken two shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
- Steen has zero points on the power play.
- Steen's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Steen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
