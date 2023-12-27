The Virginia Tech Hokies are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Military Bowl, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Tulane has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

