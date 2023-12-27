Worcester County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you reside in Worcester County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shepherd Hill Regional High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nipmuc Regional High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbury Memorial High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Lancaster Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: South Lancaster, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
