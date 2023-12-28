Which team is going to emerge victorious on Thursday, December 28, when the No. 17 SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles match up at 11:00 AM? Our computer projection believes in the Mustangs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Boston College vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-10) Over (47.5) SMU 36, Boston College 19

ACC Predictions This Week

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

Out of the Eagles' 12 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in Boston College games this season is 3.0 more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Mustangs have beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.

In games they were favored in by 10 points or more so far this season, the SMU has gone 6-2 against the spread.

The Mustangs have played 12 games this year and four of them have hit the over.

SMU games average 57.8 total points per game this season, 10.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.6 17.4 52.3 12.5 26.0 14.0 Boston College 25.0 29.5 24.9 31.0 25.2 27.4

