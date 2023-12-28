The Boston College Eagles take on the SMU Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs on December 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Boston College vs. SMU game info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Boston College vs. SMU statistical matchup

SMU Boston College 466.7 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (69th) 299.5 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.2 (78th) 181.1 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (21st) 285.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (103rd) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (79th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

SMU leaders

In 12 games, Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards (180.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

Also, Castellanos has rushed for 957 yards and 11 TDs.

On the ground, Kye Robichaux has scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 691 yards (57.6 per game).

Lewis Bond has 48 receptions for 611 yards (50.9 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Boston College leaders

In addition to his 3,204 passing yards and 59.9% completion percentage this year, Preston Stone has connected on 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Stone has been a factor with his legs, running for 198 yards and four TDs in 13 games.

As a runner, Jaylan Knighton has compiled 720 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

RJ Maryland has been an important part of the Mustangs' passing attack in 2023, registering 34 catches for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.

