The SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles play in the Fenway Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET, airing on ESPN.

SMU has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking 12th-best in total offense (466.7 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (299.5 yards allowed per game). With 25 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 81st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 96th, giving up 29.5 points per contest.

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game

Boston College vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Bowl Game Odds

Boston College vs. SMU Key Statistics

Boston College SMU 382.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.7 (11th) 390.2 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (16th) 191.2 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.1 (34th) 191 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.6 (19th) 18 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 15 (91st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (77th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards on 178-of-312 passing with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 957 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 691 yards across 150 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 611 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions on 72 targets with seven touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 345-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 58 targets.

Dino Tomlin has racked up 312 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 3,204 yards (246.5 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 198 rushing yards on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 128 times for 720 yards (55.4 per game), scoring seven times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 101 times for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland's leads his squad with 518 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 36 passes for 474 yards (36.5 yards per game) this year.

Kelvontay Dixon has a total of 420 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

