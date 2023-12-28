Boston College vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fenway Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Fenway Bowl between the SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles will be lopsided, with the Mustangs expected to win by double digits (currently -10). The action kicks off at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup.
Boston College vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Boston College vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-10)
|50.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|SMU (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
Boston College vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Boston College has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover eight times.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- SMU has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 10 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
