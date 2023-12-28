The oddsmakers think the Fenway Bowl between the SMU Mustangs and Boston College Eagles will be lopsided, with the Mustangs expected to win by double digits (currently -10). The action kicks off at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Boston College vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-10) 50.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boston College vs. SMU Betting Trends

Boston College has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover eight times.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 10 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

SMU has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs have been favored by 10 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

