The SMU Mustangs are big, 10-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Boston College Eagles in the Fenway Bowl on December 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 49.5 for the game.

SMU has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 12th-best in total offense (466.7 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (299.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Boston College is compiling 382.2 total yards per game (68th-ranked). It ranks 80th in the FBS on defense (390.2 total yards surrendered per game).

Boston College vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

SMU vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -10 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -400 +300

Boston College Recent Performance

The Eagles are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- gaining 293.7 yards per game in their past three games (-101-worst in college football), and giving up 512 per game (-5-worst).

The Eagles are -67-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.3 per game) and -101-worst in points conceded (39).

Boston College is gaining 153.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-86-worst in the nation), and conceding 244.7 per game (-45-worst).

The Eagles are -7-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (140.3), and -118-worst in rushing yards allowed (267.3).

The Eagles have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Boston College has gone over the total twice.

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Boston College has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

In Boston College's 12 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (66.7%).

This season, Boston College has been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

Boston College has been at least a +300 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 2,168 yards on 178-of-312 passing with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 957 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 691 yards across 150 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Lewis Bond leads his squad with 611 receiving yards on 48 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has caught 25 passes and compiled 345 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Dino Tomlin has racked up 312 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.

Shitta Sillah has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 13 tackles.

Vinny DePalma is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 71 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Elijah Jones has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 21 tackles and five passes defended.

