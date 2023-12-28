The Detroit Pistons (2-28) will look to break a 27-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at TD Garden as heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 128 - Pistons 102

Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 16.5)

Celtics (- 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-25.4)

Celtics (-25.4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Celtics' .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .333 mark (10-20-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it in fewer games (55.2% of the time) than Detroit (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 21-6, a better mark than the Pistons have posted (2-25) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by giving up just 109.9 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points scored (120.1 per contest).

Boston is allowing 42.9 rebounds per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 47 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Celtics are putting up 25.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks ninth in the NBA at 12.4 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics rank best in the NBA by draining 16.2 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 11th in the league at 37.6%.

