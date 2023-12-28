The Boston Celtics (23-6) host the Detroit Pistons (2-28) after winning 14 straight home games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -16.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 29 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.

The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 230, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 16-13-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 27 times and won 21, or 77.8%, of those games.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 96.2%.

Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 14 48.3% 120.1 229.4 109.9 230.7 227.5 Pistons 13 43.3% 109.3 229.4 120.8 230.7 227.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.

When playing at home, Boston has a better record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-8-0).

The Celtics put up 120.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons allow.

Boston is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 120.8 points.

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Celtics and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 16-13 0-0 16-13 Pistons 10-20 0-1 18-12

Celtics vs. Pistons Point Insights

Celtics Pistons 120.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 10-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-10 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-14 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 120.8 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-7 14-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-14

