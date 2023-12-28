Celtics vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (23-6) host the Detroit Pistons (2-28) after winning 14 straight home games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.
Celtics vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-16.5
|231.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 of 29 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 231.5 points.
- The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 230, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 16-13-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 27 times and won 21, or 77.8%, of those games.
- Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 96.2%.
Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pistons Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Celtics vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|14
|48.3%
|120.1
|229.4
|109.9
|230.7
|227.5
|Pistons
|13
|43.3%
|109.3
|229.4
|120.8
|230.7
|227.3
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
- When playing at home, Boston has a better record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-8-0).
- The Celtics put up 120.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons allow.
- Boston is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 120.8 points.
Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|16-13
|0-0
|16-13
|Pistons
|10-20
|0-1
|18-12
Celtics vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pistons
|120.1
|109.3
|6
|28
|10-2
|6-10
|11-1
|2-14
|109.9
|120.8
|3
|26
|11-4
|9-7
|14-1
|2-14
