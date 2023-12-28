Check out the injury report for the Boston Celtics (23-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Celtics prepare for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (2-28) at TD Garden on Thursday, December 28 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Celtics are coming off of a 126-115 victory over the Lakers in their last game on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis' team-high 28 points paced the Celtics in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lamar Stevens PF Questionable Illness 2.5 1.1 0.4 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk SF Questionable Heel 1.6 0.8 0.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Killian Hayes: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.