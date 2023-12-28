How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-28) will try to break a 27-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-6) on December 28, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pistons Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pistons Prediction
|Celtics vs Pistons Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- In games Boston shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 13-0 overall.
- The Pistons are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.
- The Celtics record 120.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons allow.
- Boston is 11-1 when scoring more than 120.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics post 122.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- Boston is ceding 107.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.5).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, draining 17.2 treys per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.