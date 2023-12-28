Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 25, White posted 18 points, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks in a 126-115 win against the Lakers.

With prop bets available for White, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.6 20.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 6.5 5.2 5.4 PRA -- 25.7 29.5 PR -- 20.5 24.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.7



Derrick White Insights vs. the Pistons

White is responsible for taking 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

White's Celtics average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 120.8 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are sixth in the league, allowing 11.5 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 27 11 4 6 2 1 2 2/6/2023 37 23 7 7 2 0 0 11/12/2022 25 12 3 4 1 2 0 11/9/2022 20 8 8 4 2 1 0

