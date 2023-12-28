Essex County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Rockport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danvers High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- Conference: Northeastern - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
