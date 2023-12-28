Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Essex County, Massachusetts? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET on December 28

7:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Andover High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 28

9:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 28

4:15 PM ET on December 28 Location: Lawrence, MA

Lawrence, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28

5:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rockport High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Rockport, MA

Rockport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Danvers High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA Conference: Northeastern - Small

Northeastern - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Methuen High School