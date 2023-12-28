Franklin County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you live in Franklin County, Massachusetts and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hampshire Regional High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
