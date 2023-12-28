Harvard vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 28
Thursday's contest at Thomas F. Ryan Center has the Rhode Island Rams (7-5) going head-to-head against the Harvard Crimson (6-5) at 6:00 PM (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a 67-62 victory for Rhode Island, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Crimson earned a 62-41 victory over UMass Lowell.
Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rhode Island 67, Harvard 62
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 9, the Crimson beat the Boston College Eagles (No. 98 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-59.
- Harvard has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).
- The Rams have tied for the 118th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 142nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats (one).
Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 98) on November 9
- 80-67 over SMU (No. 106) on November 25
- 69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 183) on November 24
- 85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 225) on November 12
- 78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 315) on November 16
Harvard Leaders
- Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88)
- Katie Krupa: 8.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 47.5 FG%
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson put up 71.8 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (258th in college basketball). They have a +43 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
