Thursday's contest at Thomas F. Ryan Center has the Rhode Island Rams (7-5) going head-to-head against the Harvard Crimson (6-5) at 6:00 PM (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a 67-62 victory for Rhode Island, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Crimson earned a 62-41 victory over UMass Lowell.

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 67, Harvard 62

Harvard Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 9, the Crimson beat the Boston College Eagles (No. 98 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-59.

Harvard has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

The Rams have tied for the 118th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 142nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats (one).

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 98) on November 9

80-67 over SMU (No. 106) on November 25

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 183) on November 24

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 225) on November 12

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 315) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88)

15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88) Katie Krupa: 8.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson put up 71.8 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (258th in college basketball). They have a +43 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

