Harvard vs. Rhode Island December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rhode Island Rams (6-5) meet the Harvard Crimson (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Harvard Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Teisha Hyman: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maye Toure: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tenin Magassa: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK
- D'yona Davis: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sophie Phillips: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.