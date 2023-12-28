The Rhode Island Rams (6-5) meet the Harvard Crimson (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Harvard Players to Watch

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Teisha Hyman: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Maye Toure: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tenin Magassa: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK D'yona Davis: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Sophie Phillips: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

