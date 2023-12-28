The Rhode Island Rams (6-5) meet the Harvard Crimson (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Harvard Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Teisha Hyman: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maye Toure: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tenin Magassa: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • D'yona Davis: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sophie Phillips: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.