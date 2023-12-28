The Rhode Island Rams (7-5) battle the Harvard Crimson (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 53.8 the Rams give up.

Harvard is 6-5 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

Rhode Island has a 7-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.8 points.

The Rams average 64.9 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 67.9 the Crimson give up.

When Rhode Island scores more than 67.9 points, it is 3-0.

When Harvard gives up fewer than 64.9 points, it is 5-0.

The Rams are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Crimson allow to opponents (42.5%).

The Crimson's 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Rams have conceded.

Harvard Leaders

Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Lola Mullaney: 15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88)

15.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88) Katie Krupa: 8.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 47.5 FG%

