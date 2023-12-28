Two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature an Ivy League team, including the matchup between the Harvard Crimson and the Rhode Island Rams.

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Harvard Crimson at Rhode Island Rams 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Columbia Lions at San Francisco Dons 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

