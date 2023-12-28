The Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday included, face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Holiday, in his previous game (December 25 win against the Lakers), produced 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Now let's dig into Holiday's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.1 14.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 5.7 Assists 5.5 4.9 4.3 PRA -- 24.7 24.3 PR -- 19.8 20 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.2



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Pistons

Holiday is responsible for attempting 11.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

He's put up 4.6 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 26th in the league, allowing 120.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 30 16 4 7 1 0 2 11/2/2022 30 26 7 3 4 0 0 10/31/2022 37 25 7 10 5 0 1

