Kristaps Porzingis NBA Player Preview vs. the Pistons - December 28
Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
If you'd like to place a bet on Porzingis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|19.6
|20.0
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.1
|7.5
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1.2
|PRA
|--
|28.4
|28.7
|PR
|--
|26.7
|27.5
|3PM
|2.5
|1.8
|1.7
Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Pistons
- This season, Porzingis has made 6.6 shots per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Porzingis' opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6.
- The Pistons are the 26th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 120.8 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.
- The Pistons concede 25.6 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Pistons are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/14/2023
|31
|18
|7
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3/7/2023
|32
|24
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|10/25/2022
|25
|20
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
