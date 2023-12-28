Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Massachusetts schools. Among those contests is the SMU Mustangs squaring off against the Boston College Eagles in the Fenway Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-10.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.