The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Massachusetts schools. Among those contests is the SMU Mustangs squaring off against the Boston College Eagles in the Fenway Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

No. 17 SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-10.5)

