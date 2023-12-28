Middlesex County, Massachusetts has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notre Dame-West Haven High School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET on December 28

7:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greater Lowell Technical High School