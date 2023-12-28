Norfolk County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Millis High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.