How to Watch the Celtics vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (24-6) aim to extend a 15-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-18) on December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info
|Celtics vs Raptors Injury Report
|Celtics vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Raptors Prediction
|Celtics vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank seventh.
- The Celtics record 5.9 more points per game (120.3) than the Raptors allow (114.4).
- Boston has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 123.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (117.6).
- In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 108.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.5.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are draining 1.5 more threes per game (16.8) than in road games (15.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.1%) compared to on the road (34.6%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.