The Boston Celtics host the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes and others in this outing.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 27 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (30.5).

He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Tatum has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.6 points per game this season, 2.9 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He grabs 4.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Friday.

He has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -105) 8.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Friday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average of 20.7.

His rebounding average of 9.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Barnes averages 5.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Friday.

Barnes has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -110) 7.5 (Over: +106) 5.5 (Over: +104)

The 22.5 points prop total set for Pascal Siakam on Friday is 1.2 more than his scoring average on the season (21.3).

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Siakam has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

