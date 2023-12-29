Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (24-6) and the Toronto Raptors (12-18) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Raptors' Pascal Siakam as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, TSN

NBCS-BOS, TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics defeated the Pistons on Thursday, 128-122 in OT. Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 35 points (and chipped in one assist and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 35 8 1 1 0 3 Jayson Tatum 31 7 10 5 0 2 Derrick White 23 4 5 0 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is averaging 27 points, 4.4 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

Derrick White is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Jrue Holiday's numbers for the season are 13.1 points, 6.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Porzingis posts 20.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford puts up 7.5 points, 7 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Watch Tatum, Scottie Barnes and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23.1 6.8 4.6 0.9 0.7 2.4 Derrick White 20.7 3.9 5.1 1.4 2.1 3.7 Jaylen Brown 21.2 3.9 4 0.9 0.5 1.5 Jrue Holiday 14.6 6 4.3 1.4 0.8 2.1 Kristaps Porzingis 16.2 5.7 0.9 0.7 1.3 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.