Hampden County, MA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Hampden County, Massachusetts, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Longmeadow High School at Agawam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Agawam, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longmeadow High School at Holyoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.