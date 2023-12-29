In Hampden County, Massachusetts, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Longmeadow High School at Agawam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Longmeadow High School at Holyoke High School