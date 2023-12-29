The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 25, Brown produced 19 points and three steals in a 126-115 win against the Lakers.

Below we will dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.6 24.2 Rebounds 6.5 4.9 4.8 Assists -- 3.6 4.0 PRA -- 31.1 33 PR -- 27.5 29 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Raptors

Brown has taken 18.5 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 19.1% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Raptors concede 114.4 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.3 assists per game.

The Raptors give up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 36 23 3 4 3 1 1 11/11/2023 32 29 5 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.