Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 128-122 win versus the Pistons, Tatum tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tatum's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.0 26.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.4 8.0 Assists 5.5 4.4 5.2 PRA -- 39.8 39.5 PR -- 35.4 34.3 3PM 3.5 2.9 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 21.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

He's put up 8.6 threes per game, or 19.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Raptors allow 114.4 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Raptors are 12th in the NBA, giving up 43.0 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 24th in the NBA, allowing 27.3 per game.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 37 17 7 2 1 0 1 11/11/2023 34 27 5 4 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.